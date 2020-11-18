Ten mosaic panels were recently installed at the entrance of the new Nadur cemetery dedicated to the Divine Mercy.

Nadur archpriest, Jimmy Xerri, said that after visiting various catacombs during his stay in Rome and was fascinated by inscriptions and paintings found, he had commissioned mosaicist Mary Portelli to create the said mosaics to adorn the cemetery.

Mgr Xerri said that catacombs art was full of symbolism. Christ was portrayed as a fish and a shepherd, the peace of heaven was shown as a dove, while faith was seen in the firmness of an anchor. The peacock, the scallop seashell and the story of Jonah referred to Christ’s resurrection, said Mgr Xerri.

Laden with symbolism, the mosaics by Ms Portelli show monograms of Christ.

One of the panels replicates a fifth century mosaic showing loaves and fish. The mosaics are made mainly of local hardstone and marble.

More mosaic works are found in the cemetery, including tomb headstones, a large cross and the altarpiece inside the chapel.