Mothers who gave birth or adopted a child this year can expect a €300 cheque to land in their letterbox over the coming days.

The child bonus payments of €300 for every newborn or adopted child were promised as part of the government’s budget for 2020.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said that the first tranche of 345 cheques are being posted on Saturday. From now onwards, cheques will be sent out every week to families which welcomed a new addition the previous week.

“This financial measure will offer help to mothers at a time when they face rising expenses and other problems,” Falzon said.

Family Minister Michael Falzon discusses the new measure. Video: Family Ministry