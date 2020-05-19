Stephanie Xuereb has been appointed chief executive of Mount Carmel Hospital.

Xuereb is a doctor specialising in public health and has worked in several health sectors including health care standards, policy development and implementation, infectious disease control and hospital management.

In 2014 she was president of the mental health reform team.

The current CEO, Stephen Sultana, will start heading Sir Boffa Hospital. He has been CEO of Mount Carmel Hospital for the past three years.