New Labour MPs Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli were sworn in on Monday.

Both were co-opted by the Labour Party. Caruana takes the seat vacated last week by Labour MP Etienne Grech while Dalli fills the seat vacated by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Caruana, an economist, served as head of secretariat in the Office of the Prime Minister and headed JobsPlus.

Dalli, a lawyer and former broadcaster, served in the European Parliament for the past six years.