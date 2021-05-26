Newly appointed Malta Racing Club chairman Antonio Mizzi said that he is ready to focus all of his energy to try and put the sport on a sounder basis.

Judge Emeritus Mizzi is not a new face in Maltese sport as in the past, he occupied the post of president of the Malta Basketball Association. Now he is back in local sport administration after he was appointed as not only the chairman of the MRC but also the head of the newly-formed body Equestri Malta.

Equestri Malta is an organisation that has recently been formed by the government with a view of replacing the Malta Racing Club and will be regulating and organising horse racing events on our islands.

