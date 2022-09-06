Newly-installed traffic lights at the Mrieħel bypass junction, a well-known traffic black spot, will come into operation towards the end of September.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said the traffic lights are being introduced as a safety measure ahead of the expected increase of commutes associated with the reopening of schools.

The traffic lights will function on a system of loops to give priority according to flows at specific times of the day.

“The set-up will be functioning as an interim solution, in conjunction with current ongoing projects in the vicinity and any potential upgrades in the area,” he said.

The site is also being earmarked for the construction of a flyover, which has been met with strong opposition from several residents, NGOs and farmers located nearby.

However, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said he was willing to discuss plans to reduce environmental damage following protests from stakeholders.

The crossing often draws long tailbacks of traffic, especially during rush hour, from drivers wanting to cross from the bypass into Mrieħel industrial estate.

The problem is cushioned when Transport Malta enforcement officers are on site, though their presence is not regular.

Along the years, the crossing has also been the scene of several accidents, including fatal ones.

Construction is under way on an underpass connecting the Mrieħel bypass with Mdina Road, Balzan, and is set to be completed by the end of the year though traffic is expected to start flowing through at the end of this month.