Canon Anton Refalo

Canon Anton Refalo will herald the start of his pastoral work as the sixth parish priest of Munxar parish tomorrow.

The motto of his pastoral mission will be Tgħammidna fi Spirtu wieħed biex nagħmlu ġisem wieħed (We were baptised in one Spirit to make one body).

The celebration tomorrow will start at 3pm at the chapel of the Sisters of Charity where Canon Refalo will spend an hour in prayers, followed by a procession to Munxar parish church with the participation of Bishop Anton Teuma, Canon Refalo and the clergy at 4.25pm.

Mgr Teuma will lead a concelebrated Mass at the square at 4.30pm, during which he will confer the office of parish priest on Can. Refalo. The Missa San Antonio, by Mro Nazzareno Refalo, under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono, will be executed.

The parish choir will take part.