MARSAproject, a social media campaign that started in 2019 with the mission of promoting discussion on migration, has released a new music video.

Launched on Saturday, the United Nations International Day for Social Justice, the track is written and performed by REA, a Maltese hip-hop singer who has been producing songs and poetry on the themes of social justice and the environment. This is her first song in English.

The lyrics of the song reflect the philosophy of the MARSAproject by focusing on the human element of migration, touching on the why and what makes people leave their homes, and on the trail of suffering that human trafficking continues to cause.

The music video is directed by Jameson Cucciardi, with choreography by Dope Dance Academy.

The MARSAproject is run by youths from several countries. It all started in an Erasmus+ project and then continued with a second project that widened the reach of the social media campaign, engaged more youths and augmented its scope.

Right now the campaign is producing stories of migrants’ arduous journeys from the sub-Sahara to Europe. It is also producing stories by migrants from Nigeria who started the trip and managed to go back home, and are now appealing to other young people not to fall into the hands of traffickers.

VisMedNet Association of Malta, the leader of the two Erasmus+ projects, has produced the music video.

For more information on the MARSAProject and to listen to the track, visit http://therealpicture. internprize.eu/MARSAproject and its social media sites.