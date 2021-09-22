Delve into the world of musical adventures which await Allegra and Strauss as the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s edutainment series, titled L-Investigaturi tal-Mużika, continues – now also on TVM.

Following on from the first episode streamed online last June, the two young inquisitive investigators further their discovery of orchestral music through a number of missions assigned to them by ‘the expert’.

The 15-minute episodes, broadcast on TV and streamed online, intend to awaken youngsters’ curiosity to venture into the world of music in a fun, fresh, innovative way.

In the first episode, Allegra and Strauss reveal truths about Charles Camilleri, and how he came to be one of Malta’s foremost composers with more than 300 works to his credit.

'L-Investigaturi tal-Mużika' will discover the science behind music. Photo: Darren Agius

The two determined investigators will now continue to get to the bottom of the science, the techniques, genres, and many other intriguing factors as they carry on with their missions.

“We believe that investing in musical education is an investment in something truly valuable to our children,” says CEO Sigmund Mifsud as he highlights the MPO’s part in contributing to the younger generation.

As the MPO embodies its new role in society, the educational series is also a means of widening audiences, as the momentum of the MPOs digital transformation reaped over 16 million unique followers.

A team of creatives under the artistic direction of MPO principal percussion Daniel Cauchi, with video direction by Matthew Muscat Drago, scripts by Simone Spiteri, and coordination of Elaine Falzon, formed the production team, devising the series as a number of figures from classical music fields feature in the episodes helping Allegra and Strauss with their investigations.

MPO musicians also help 'L-Investigaturi tal-Mużika' in their investigations. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Presented in collaboration with the Ministry for Education and with the support of Malta Libraries, the project is being distributed to all primary schools around Malta and Gozo.

The episodes will be broadcast every Friday on TVM and released on MPO’s digital platforms the following Monday, with the first episode on TVM on October 1.

This will give ample opportunity for the whole family to catch the engaging adventures of L-Investigaturi tal-Mużika!

