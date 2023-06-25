The premiere of a new bilingual jukebox musical at the Manoel Theatre is fast approaching, with Ellie, il-Musical taking to stage on June 30.

Set in Malta in the 1960s and 1970s, the musical features some of the best music of the age, including covers of songs from The Beatles’ catalogue.

It tells the story of Ellie and her friends, who compete against each other in an annual music event at Yellow Music Club. The club’s owners, Jason and Julia Pepper, suggest the four friends form a band, but Ellie and her friend Kate plan to leave the island to continue their musical studies abroad. To top it all, Ellie’s parents cannot see eye to eye, and Jason annoys his wife when he asks an old flame for help.

Taking on the role of Julia Pepper is Clare Agius, an actor who needs no introduction.

Jeremy Grech plays the part of Jason Pepper.

“Julia is quite the feisty character, which is something I play off quite comfortably, but she is also boho chic,” says Agius.

Ellie, il-Musical is set at a time when technology had barely reached our shores, and human connection was part of everyday life.

“I feel that Malta in the 1960s and 1970s would have suited my personality perfectly. I am much happier surrounded by nature than by technology, for instance,” shares Agius.

Jeremy Grech, who will be playing the role of Jason, not only agrees with Agius, but also gets a taste of 1960s life whenever he drives his car.

“I drive an old Morris Minor from 1967 and as soon as I get into the car, life slows down as if there is a filter,” he says.

The casting for Julia and Jason Pepper could not have been more perfect. Both actors are known for their energetic presence on stage, which makes them the ideal fit for the party-loving Peppers.

Jeremy Grech and Clare Agius.

“Sergeant Pepper and I have a lot in common,” admits Grech, referring to Jason Pepper.

“I, too, try to be as outgoing as possible, so getting into the role was quite easy, but not without the immaculate direction of Josette Ciappara. Still, Sergeant Pepper would not be who he is without his wife. Clare Agius’s Julia Pepper and my character bounce off each other and it is an honour to share the stage with the monumental Clare.”

Ellie, il-Musical sounds like the perfect antidote to the fast-paced lifestyle we have become accustomed to. Not only will the audiences enjoy singing along to music arranged from The Beatles’ catalogue, but they will also get a glimpse into an era that continues to fascinate us.

Performances of Ellie, il-Musical will take place at the Manoel Theatre at 8.30pm on June 30 and on July 1, 4-8. This production is suitable for audiences aged six and above. Tickets and more information are available via www.teatrumanoel.mt or by email to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt and telephone on 2124 6389.