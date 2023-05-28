The 28th and the 29th meeting of the year were held during the weekend at the Marsa Racetrack.
Both programmes included the semi-final races from various championships for French trotters held on a short distance of 2,140m.
The two most important races were the semi-finals from the Prix De Vincennes championship for class Premier trotters. From these races 12 trotters made it to the final stage.
In the first class Premier semi-final, Eldorado de Ver (Noel Baldacchino) sealed its fourth win of the year in Malta after taking the lead in the final metres.
