In the last 30 years, Local Councils did their utmost for the benefit of residents. Despite challenges related to progress, Local Councils served unconditionally to bring about the necessary changes for the embellishment and development of our localities. However, Local Councils still need to evolve to meet current trends. Therefore, a national strategic vision for local government was launched based on five main pillars. These were identified after a series of consultation meetings with various stakeholders. These pillars will provide a clear vision as to where Local and Regional councils should progress in serving to remain the voice of residents.

The five main pillars are:

1. Good and effective governance

2. Regional resource for Local Councils

3. Localities with cleaner environment

4. Local councils closer to the people

5. Digital priority in Local Government.

Having transparent and responsible Local and Regional Councils in favour of residents, was one of the points identified during the consultation meetings. The strategic vision confirms that Local and Regional councils should aim at reaching higher levels of good governance. This will be possible by strengthening internal governance structures of Local and Regional Councils. Other measures include holistic training on governance provided to elected and administrative members. Additionally, concise guidelines will be identified, to enhance accountability. Local Councils reaching a high level of excellency will be encouraged and assisted to apply for a European label of Governance Exellence (ELoGE). Finally, good governance may also be strengthened in the presence of mechanisms that encourage higher representation in Local Councils, including working to have eligible candidates exercising right of office before the age of 18 years.

People are more conscious of importance of cleaner environments

Regional councils, in collaboration with Local Councils, are pivotal stakeholders in streamlining local government closer to the residents. Indeed, services offered by the local councils have increased. This meant that another entity that synergistically with Local Councils, was required to address challenges in an efficient manner. This strategic vision enhances Regional Councils are a point of reference within Local Government. Regional Councils remain instrumental in the efficient distribution of resources, including the continuous professional collaboration between localities. This vision also seeks to distribute good practices between regions, whilst creating mechanisms whereby regions may be awarded for their effective contribution towards the community. Regional councils are also pivotal in facilitating information sharing between stakeholders to improve planning and communication. Lastly, the Regional Councils will sustain Local Councils rights in the development of national policy.

Nowadays, people are more conscious of the importance of cleaner environments. Local government vision with regards to this pillar confirms that resources must be increased whilst enhancing efficiency towards a cleaner environment, resulting in an improved quality of life of our residents. As Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, we streamlined Government’s priority to invest in the environment sector. Therefore, this vision will seek to provide clear guidelines to consolidate such efforts. A new system of waste collection is currently being implemented to observe the needs of localities from a regional standpoint whilst decreasing the administrative burden on Local Councils. Local Government is working to introduce new incentives and measures to reduce emissions whilst implementing more efficient methods for the cleaning of roads resulting in a better quality of life for our residents.

During the past 30 years, local governments served their main function of being representatives of local citizens. This means that it is imperative that functions of Local Government will serve the purpose of being closer to the people by analysing and fulfilling the challenges and expectations of the communities. The vision for Local Government commits that the services of government entities are more available to residents by facilitating accessibility from local council offices. Additionally, with the collaboration of Local and Regional Councils, projects that meet the needs of residents will be identified. As Local Government, we commit to sustain initiatives and projects that benefit the quality of life of our residents while assuring that such projects are inclusive-for-all.

Local Government should continue to evolve to remain a relevant player. This strategic vision mustered a pillar that proposes measures so that Local and Regional Councils enhance accessibility through digital technology to improve the quality and quantity of services offered to the community. The strategic vision points Local Councils to introduce a common online platform. There are also plans for a holistic mobile application whereby residents may access all services offered by the Local Councils. Priority to digitalisation may also facilitate virtually accessible activities and training for all.

Local and Regional Councils within the Local Government are being presented with this Strategic Vision to adopt within the communities. It is their duty to adapt to the present whilst remaining operating through rigorous structures and having the necessary resources to implement diverse incentives, projects and measures that improve the quality of life of residents. Subsequently, this vision is complimenting the Government’s commitment to be closer to the people and for the people. Thus, this Strategic Vision should remain an essential instrument whereby all of us should work to improve the ideas identified and develop it.