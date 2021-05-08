A new government strategy published Saturday aims to reduce the consumption of carbon in residential buildings by 40 per cent and in non-residential by 36 per cent by the year 2050.

The Long Term Renovation Strategy provides a number of schemes and plans for more energy-efficient use of buildings in Malta and to move towards the decarbonisation of the building stock.

The strategy, which has been published for public consultation, was announced by environment minister Aaron Farrugia and parliamentary secretary for construction Chris Agius on Saturday at the Environment Ministry in Santa Venera.

The Long Term Renovation Strategy is a strategic framework for the renovation of the building stock over a 30-year period, from 2020 to 2050. It works to ensure carbon emissions are reduced from buildings in line with the EU climate neutrality ambition set by the European Green Deal.

Speaking during the publication of the strategy, Farrugia said that buildings are responsible for a large share of the world’s energy consumption and contribution towards emissions.

He said in Malta, around 15 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions came from buildings and emissions due to the use of energy such as electricity.



“The government aims to invest millions in the next ten years in this strategy, both in the form of grants as well as to invest in public buildings to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and to move towards carbon neutrality,” he said.

Schemes include investing in renovating public buildings to reduce consumption in residential buildings by 40 per cent and by 36 per cent in non-residentials by 2050.

Other schemes include energy efficiency packages for both dwellings and industry, deep renovation scheme, and incentives to promote energy generation in buildings. Other proposals include information campaigns, schemes for energy consultancy for voluntary organisations, schemes for domestic energy advisory services and implementation of energy management systems in public buildings.

Farrugia said that the strategy addresses the situation in the most cost-effective approach to improve energy efficiency.

“It encourages renovation and the uptake of modern technology as well as promoting renewable energy sources. Our goals are clear, we are announcing the long term renovation strategy to improve and help the country to reach its 2050 carbon neutrality targets,” he said.

Source: DOI

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said that such a strategy will ensure that the public sees a reduction in energy bills and a stronger environment.

He said that the strategy, together with other changes, is expected to lead to a reduction of between 2.8 to 4.6 million tonnes of CO2 by 2050.

The public can submit feedback on consultations.mecp@gov.mt from May 10 until June 6. The document is accessible on www.environment.gov.mt