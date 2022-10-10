Tougher new NFL concussion protocols debuted Sunday, with Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater being removed after one play in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Bridgewater, starting in place of concussion-sidelined Tua Tagovailoa, was the first player to be pulled from an NFL contest over the new “ataxia” no-go rule prompted by an injured Tagovailoa being allowed to return to a game two weeks ago.

The NFL and its players union agreed Saturday on changes allowing a player to be pulled if he displays unsteadiness after a blow to the head as a precautionary move.

