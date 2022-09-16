A new voluntary organisation is seeking to guide and support philanthropists to make the most of their donations by giving to the right charities.

Called the Academy of Givers, the registered NGO is the first of its kind since its cause is unique: to guide people and businesses that want to give, to give well.

“There is a lot of cynicism around donations as people often question: what happens to the money? Organisations often question whether they are happy with the impact of their work or the donations they have made,” said one of the founders, Nathan Farrugia, a seasoned philanthropist and businessman who has extensive experience working with NGOs.

“The Academy of Givers seeks to help people who have something to give and also support NGOs to become more organised.”

Farrugia explained that the idea to set up the academy was the natural step that followed the launch of the Malta Social Impact Awards.

The awards were launched by the Gasan Foundation and Inspirasia Foundation in 2016 to provide opportunities for local “change-makers” to receive financial and non-financial support to develop an initiative that has a positive social impact on Malta.

Farrugia’s coaching organisation, Vistage Malta, has supported the awards by mentoring the finalists and running tailored workshops and coaching sessions.

Throughout the years the team running the awards noticed that there were many circumstances when individuals and organisations wanted to give but had questions as to how and to whom.

Many wanted to ensure that their donation actually had an impact, Farrugia said.

Through the academy, which is still in its infancy, experienced philanthropists will guide individuals and organisations.

So, for example, if a philanthropist has a specific cause at heart – be it animals, cancer research, disability etc. – the academy would guide them on the options and what to look out for.

But, would this favour some NGOs over others?

Farrugia stressed that the academy did not intend to handcuff NGOs. On the contrary, this would help them get more organised.

The academy is organising events to bring philanthropists and NGOs together. Having themed events would also mean bringing like-minded people together and addressing issues such as overlaps.

Membership in the academy comes at a fee which goes towards the NGO’s operations.