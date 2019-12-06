Nissan’s new chief executive Makoto Uchida has reaffirmed the importance of the Japanese carmaker’s alliance with Renault as it strives to puts its financial scandals behind it.

A day after he took office, Mr Uchida told reporters he will emphasise transparency and work to restore Nissan’s credibility.

Mr Uchida takes over at a time of crisis, with sales and profits tumbling, after Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last year on various financial misconduct charges.

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

His trial has not started, and the scandal hangs like a shadow over Nissan.

Analysts say hopes are high Mr Uchida and his new team will lead a revival at Nissan.

But uncertainties remain, and the effort is likely to take time.

Mr Uchida was appointed after his predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned.