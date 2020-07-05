While safeguarding public health and safety, the interactive science centre Esplora in Kalkara is once again at the forefront in providing a space where the wonders of science come across.

“As a council, having already implemented all necessary measures for Esplora to open its doors on June 9 as soon as the government gave its go-ahead, the centre is now ready for a new normality,” said Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, executive chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology.

He added that “as Malta successfully and cautiously continues to lift COVID-19-related measures, Esplora visitors are now encouraged to experience what Esplora has to offer while following the guidelines issued by the local health authorities at all times.”

Esplora’s opening of all exhibition areas coincides with the summer opening hours.

Visitors can take advantage of an experience that is spread over an area of 22,000m2 and enjoy hands-on, interactive experiences with over 200 exhibits. They can also join one of the intriguing science shows and immerse themselves in a planetarium film.

Furthermore, specific events are gradually restarting, namely, the monthly autism-friendly hours, seniors-friendly events, digital science quests, paranormal trails and Esplora Afterhours.

To make their day complete, visitors can stop for a delicious meal at the EsploraCafé and take home a memento from the EsploraShop.

Tickets may be purchased once again at the door from the Esplora reception, thus gaining access to a safe and fun environment where visitors are encouraged to “explore, think and imagine”.

For more information, visit esplora.org.mt or call 2360 2300.