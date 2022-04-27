Malta-born author James Vella-Bardon’s latest book, Mad King Robin, is being launched on April 30.

The book, published by Tearway Press, is based on a famous chapter in the life of one of history’s most inspiring freedom fighters: Robert the Bruce. The Bruce is Scotland’s most famous medieval king who had to use all his ingenuity and strength, as well as a great deal of insane bravery, to stand up to the largest English army to ever invade his country.

Tearaway Press CEO Anton Tagliaferro has expressed great enthusiasm for this project, saying “we are very excited to be involved in the publication of this book. James has pulled off yet another well-researched, fast-paced thriller. He’s done a superb job of telling the story of how a smaller nation had to stand up to a much larger, brutal and highly dangerous invader".

Vella-Bardon added: “Robert the Bruce is my all-time favourite historical figure. Few other leaders have overcome the odds he faced. The Bruce was a guerrilla of great tenacity and ingenuity, as well as a shrewd commander who revolutionised battle tactics. Apart from being one of the most famous warriors of his time, he was also a highly learned and resourceful ruler. With all the headlines about nationalism and fighting for one’s country right now, I think that the events surrounding the famous battle of Bannockburn will strike a chord with many readers. I hope people enjoy reading Mad King Robin as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

Vella-Bardon’s latest title will be available from all bookshops and from leading wholesalers like Gardners.

www.jamesvellabardon.com