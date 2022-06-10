A new variation of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Malta and has caused an increase in community transmission of the disease, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

The new form of the virus, known as Omicron XE, is what is known as a 'recombinant' variant, meaning it is the result of two strains merging together.

“This new variant is more infectious so we are going to see a slight increase in community transmission,” Fearne said.

“However, while it may be more infectious, we are not seeing more severe symptoms or complications as a result of this.”

Chris Fearne says COVID cases are on the rise but Malta currently has no monkeypox case. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

COVID-19 infections have risen every day this week, with 187 new cases recorded on Friday - the highest daily tally since April 28. However, there have also been no new deaths linked to the virus since June 4.

Of the 1,548 active cases of the virus, only 31 are in hospital, with two being treated in Mater Dei's intensive treatment unit.

What is Omicron XE?

Omicron XE is a combination of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and was first detected in January in the UK.

In the World Health Organisation's report in March, Omicron XE was found to have had a 10 per cent higher growth rate than BA.2 but this needed to be confirmed.

"XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," it said.

"WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, alongside other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and will provide updates as further evidence becomes available."

No Monkeypox in Malta

Meanwhile, the Health Minister confirmed that there are currently no longer any cases of Monkeypox detected in Malta.

“We had one case which I believe was detected some 15 days ago, but he has since recovered,” Fearne said.

“We could possibly detect more in the future, but as of today there are no cases.”

The rare virus, normally found in Africa, has been detected in around 26 countries recently, including many in Europe.

Monkeypox is not spread easily but can be passed through close contact with skin, clothes, bedding and towels of an infected person.