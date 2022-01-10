The only thing constant in the online casinos’ world is change. There are many new online casinos being launched every day to cater for player needs and wants, which are everchanging.

According to Google trends, data shows that people searching for new online casinos on Google is always on the rise, as per figure 1.

Figure 1: Interest over time for ‘online casinos’. Source: Google Trends.

Note: Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A score of 0 means there was not enough data for this term.

Demand for new online casinos

The high demand for online casinos is one of the main reasons why many businesses are expanding from just land-based casinos to online casinos.

All the little details like payment methods allowed, customer support, and game selections are important to ensure the quality of the new casino. If the new casino online meets all these criteria you can be sure that you can spend your time there in a safe and pleasant way.

Criteria of new online casinos

There are plenty of websites that serve as a database for new online casinos such as CasinoTop3.com. Below we discuss some of the criteria that determine the credibility of new online casinos.

First, one needs to check if the new online casino has a safe, reliable platform that is also optimised for mobile devices. We live in a digital world and that means the best new casino should also be perfectly functional on mobile devices. A secure payment method is also high on the wish list.

Another important thing to look out for is a wide selection of games. Not only the quantity of games plays a role, but also the quality and variety. When a new casino cooperates with renowned software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Evolution Gaming and Yggdrasil, you know that the games are of the highest quality.

An efficient customer service is very important. All new casinos should offer fast and efficient channels to get in touch so you can get all the help needed. One of the best channels is a live chat function which is preferably available 24/7.

It is also important to read the terms and conditions before signing up to a new casino. This way you will know exactly what your rights and obligations are when you decide to play at the new casino and you can avoid any negative surprises. Don't forget to pay attention to the privacy policy. After all, you don't want to be bombarded with spam by the new online casino and third parties after giving your email address away. Of course, this is very rare, but investing a little time in this matter is advised.

Casino licences

Finally, don't forget about casino licences. A new casino must have an official licence from a known jurisdiction. Only then you can be sure that you can play there in all safety and fairness.

Apart from the basic criteria, you can also investigate how the new casino stands out from the rest. Maybe they have a striking design, an interesting loyalty programme or exclusive promotion.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.