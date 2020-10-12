The Environment and Resources Authority has launched a platform that will allow people to apply, follow and review their applications "in a transparent and efficient manner".

In a statement on Friday, the authority said that the new online system made it easier for the public to view new permits. Meanwhile, those who access the platform need to log in with their e-ID details, making the interaction safer.

The interface is available in Maltese and English and features an online payment system.

Through this new system, ERA has further reduced its carbon footprint and contact between applicants and the authority's employees.

People can get in touch with ERA here, while any environmental illegality should be reported immediately on 9921 0404.