myfood.mt, a newly-launched, online-only supermarket, offers customers the possibility to purchase their groceries with next-day delivery service.

The website aims to provide the most user-friendly online shopping experience for local families during this difficult period, drastically reducing the waiting time for available delivery slots and helping families to stay at home rather than having to physically visit a supermarket in order to get their grocery essentials.

Products on the website include a vast selection of Malta’s favourite products that one can access from both mobile and desktop.

myfood.mt strives for next-day deliveries for orders placed before 6pm. Customers can also book their grocery shopping delivery up to six days in advance.

The website was designed with the simplest registration process in mind, making it fast and easy for customers to log in and shop for their grocery items. Customers are able to add as many delivery addresses as they wish to the same account, making it easier to shop for family members who may not have access to online websites.

The website uses an easy-to-use address registration system with a simple choice of locality and subsequent street name in pre-populated fields.

myfood.mt offers its service at a flat rate charge of €2.50 per order from Monday to Saturday and €5 on Sundays and public holidays. This service includes the personal picking of groceries from a dedicated online-only warehouse, as well as the speed of delivery and contactless service, bringing customers’ orders directly to their doorstep at street level.

In line with the ambition of offering next-day delivery, myfood.mt is running its operation in collaboration with eCabs, making full use of their tech mobility framework and round the clock operational capabilities.

eCabs Delivers is a last-mile service which successfully started operating last December and was officially launched in March, aiming to provide unparalleled service in door-to- door fulfilment. myfood.mt deliveries will take place between 11am and 9pm.

While keeping the design as practical and easy to use as possible, the website also uses the highest security standards for secure payments as well as privacy.

