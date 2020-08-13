A new government organisation has been set up to help local film production for screen or television, including drama and documentaries.
Screen Malta, as it has been called, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and the Malta Film Commission.
It will help productions of up to €600,000.
In considering funding, Screen Malta will factor in creativity, cultural and economic input and skills development.
Applications remain open till the end of September. More details at www.maltafilmcommission.com.
