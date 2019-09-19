Main Street Complex plc has announced the scheduled opening of Antelli’s Café and Restaurant at the beginning of October on the roof terrace of Main Street Complex in Paola.

This new café and restaurant outlet will offer guests an attractive mix of snacks and assorted dishes, ranging from signature pizza and pasta dishes to meat and other tasty mains. Antelli’s will also be offering small bites and daily specials that can be enjoyed during lunch or dinner on the panoramic roof-terrace overlooking the recently embellished Paola square and the south of Malta. On weekdays, Antelli’s will be opening from 8am, ideal for anyone looking for an early coffee.

In November, George at Asda, one of the world’s largest international fashion brands, will be extending its retail space at Main Street to offer a wider range of fashion clothing and accessories for women and children and to introduce a men’s collection. Since the opening of its store at Main Street in June, George has succeeded in attracting substantial existing and new customers to the complex on a regular basis.

Mario Camilleri, executive director of Main Street Complex plc, said: “The opening of the new café and restaurant together with the extension of George reflect the popularity that Main Street is enjoying with various shoppers. During the first eight months of 2019, footfall has increased considerably when compared to last year, making these months the busiest since our opening 15 years ago. The complex is also fully leased, confirming Main Street’s position as the leading shopping complex in the south of Malta.”

Situated in Paola square, Main Street Shopping Complex comprises 15 leading retail stores, almost 500 square metres dedicated to a laser tag amusement area, a large digitised bingo hall, an underground car park accessible from Ninu Cremona Street, and a spacious indoor and outdoor catering venue enjoying attractive village views.