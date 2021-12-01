A new online geographic information system (GIS) launched by the Planning Authority on Wednesday, enables people to report illegal development by clicking on the particular site on the mapserver and even uploading pictures of the alleged illegal works, while remaining anonymous.

The PA said the new facility, an invaluable tool for planners, will bring users closer to the ‘real-time’ planning data and services that the Authority provides to the public.

Ing. Stephen Ferrito Director for ICT, Mapping and Digital Services said interactive mapping had changed enormously over the past few years, and the PA had continued to invest in its infrastructural software to ensure that it increasingly integrated GIS into the heart of its operations.

“After having launched a new basemap for the Maltese Islands last year, our next step had to be the upgrading of our GIS. This is another important piece of the bigger picture as we keep developing Malta’s National Spatial Data Infrastructure. Our MapServer connects the voluminous planning data that we collect from different sources onto a map, integrating location data with all types of descriptive information."

He said that an important function added to the MapServer is the slide functionality. "With a simple click of a button and without needing to change screen, users will now be able to easily compare between aerial photos of different years or with the basemap."

A bookmarking function allows the user to save, edit, and/or remove locations that are of interest and to which the user wishes to return to.

A setting has also been added giving users direct access to the last “saved state” when loading the MapServeragain.

Some of the other functions and services that have been built in include the capability of reporting an illegal development by clicking on a particular site. The user will also be given the option of remaining anonymous and of uploading photos of the alleged illegal works.

The new system allows users to search for a location using the Google co-ordinates.

Additional drawing tools have been plugged in, enabling a user to generate site plans showing the drawn objects.

The MapServer may be accessed on the Planning Authority’s website at www.pa.org.mt

The Authority will be organising a number of online sessions to assist users on how to maximize their online interface experience.