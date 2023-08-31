A new painting of St Thomas Aquinas was inaugurated by the President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona OP on Sunday at the Dominican church of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa. The painting is the work of Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia

The artwork marks the 700th anniversary of the canonisation of St Thomas Aquinas. He was canonised by Pope John XXII on July 18, 1323.

In the painting, the saint holds a book in his hand while looking at the Holy Eucharist, as he was the author of several Eucharist hymns and also wrote the entire liturgy of the Feast of Corpus Christi. He also wrote many other works on theology and philosophy.