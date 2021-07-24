Four new paintings for the church of St Paul’s Bay, original creation of Adonai Camilleri Cauchi, will be inaugurated by parish priest Joseph Mamo during Mass today, eve of the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.

The paintings depict the dominating figures of Aaron, King David, John the Baptist and St Paul representing the priesthood, praise to the Lord, Baptism and the Word of God, respectively.

The wooden frames were made by Charlie Zarb, carvings by Clive Busuttil while guilding is by Jason Farrugia.

The design of the frames is by Camilleri Cauchi himself.