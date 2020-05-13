An adjudicating panel has been set up within the Housing Authority to resolve rent disputes which do not exceed €5,000 in value.

The panel was appointed by the minister for social accommodation Roderick Galdes.

It will consider disputes related to maintenance, the security deposit and water and electricity bills.

Galdes told the media on Wednesday that the panel will ease an unnecessary burden on the law courts.

"This shall also help the rental market develop into a more professional and transparent one,” he said.

It will also offer further clarity on the rights and duties of tenants and landlords whilst providing stability and peace of mind to the market.

The minister said that following enactment of the rent reform law, 10,000 contracts were registered with the Housing Authority in the first four months of this year.

Those individuals who have a lease agreement registered with the Housing Authority may register their dispute on rentregistration.gov.mt.