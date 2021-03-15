A new parish centre is taking shape in Kerċem. The premises, Ċentru Ommna tas-Sokkors, will be the venue for several groups to hold meetings and gatherings connected with the pastoral activities of the parish. Among the first to benefit from this project will be groups of adolescents and youths.

Preparations for the project have been ongoing for several years.

After identifying the place where to build the centre, the parish priest, in conjunction with the external festivities group, decided to transfer all street feast decorations to the Ċentru 8 ta’ Lulju to make way for excavations to build new underground stores for the storage of decorations.

Eventually, the stores will be connected with the parish church.

Last September, the parish priest blessed the first stone of the ground level building, which is now in an advanced stage. It is envisaged that the centre will be ready by the end of this year.

Architect Gordon Grech, of Kerċem, designed the centre, while Kerċem Construction is responsible for the building of the centre.

The project is being coordinated by parish priest Brian Meilak. The new centre is mainly being financed by parishioners and through donations by benefactors and other entities.