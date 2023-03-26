Fr Luke Cutajar has been appointed parish priest of St Anne's parish church in Marsascala, the Archbishop's Curia announced on Sunday.

He has served as vice-parish priest in the same parish since 2016.

Cutajar was born in Siġġiewi on January 22, 1988, and was raised in Rabat. He received his primary and secondary education at Stella Maris College in Gżira and continued with his sixth-form education at De La Salle college in Vittoriosa.

He continued his studies by reading for a degree in philosophy and theology at the University of Malta and is licensed in pastoral theology.

Cutajar was ordained as a priest in 2014 and his first pastoral experience was at the Mosta parish church, where he served for two years.

In 2016 he became the vice-parish priest in Marsascala where he has remained for the past four years.

Cutajar also became the chaplain of the Alternative Learning Programme in Paola in 2017, the chaplain of St Thomas More College in Sta Lucija in 2018 and the spiritual director of the Malta Girl Guides in 2021.

The parish of Marsascala collects some 16,800 people from 4,000 families.