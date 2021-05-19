Fr Joseph Mamo has once again been appointed parish priest of St Paul’s Bay.

Born in December 1963, Mamo was raised in Birkirkara and studied at the Archbishop’s seminary, the University of Malta and Sant’Antonio Dottore college in Padova, Italy.

He was ordained priest in 1991 and has served as provincial secretary of the Conventual Franciscans, guardian and rector of students at St Francis Convent in Birkirkara and parish priest of St Paul’s Bay and Burmarrad.

Since January, he has been serving at the Curia’s Metropolitan Tribunal.

The parish of St Paul’s Bay has around 10,900 people.