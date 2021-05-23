Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna appointed Fr Joseph Mamo, a Franciscan, as parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows parish in St Paul’s Bay.

Mamo was born on December 16, 1963 and grew up in Birkirkara. He attended Santa Venera School for his education at primary level and Savio College, Dingli for his education at secondary level. He continued his tertiary education at INSERM, at the Archbishop’s Seminary, at the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta and at Sant’Antonio Dottore College in Padua, Italy.

He was ordained a priest on July 5, 1991 and, over the years, served as provincial secretary of the Conventual Franciscans; guardian and rector of students in the convent of St Francis Birkirkara; parish priest of St Paul’s Bay and of Burmarrad; deputy parish priest of the Qawra parish, and provincial treasurer. As of January 2021, he began his service in the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Malta.