Birżebbuġa’s parish priest has been appointed archpriest of the Żejtun parish, with Pembroke’s parish priest moving to Birżebbuġa to replace him.

Fr Anton Galea-Scannura will take over the 12,400-strong Santa Katarina parish of Żejtun, while Fr Reuben Micallef will assume the leading role in the Birżebbuġa parish of St Peter in Chains.

Fr Galea-Scannura will be assisted in Żejtun by Fr Bernard Micallef as vice-archpriest, the Curia said as it announced the appointments made by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Żejtun’s new archpriest was born in Valletta on July 17, 1973 and educated in Balzan, the Ħamrun Junior Lyceum and at Junior College. He went on to study theology at the University of Malta.

He was ordained in 1998 and began his service in Ħamrun. He then served in the parishes of St Julian’s and Cospicua, before being appointed parish priest of Kalkara’s San Ġużepp parish. He then spent 10 years leading the church in Birżebbuġa.

Fr Micallef takes over the Birżebbuġa parish after a six-year stint in Pembroke. Born on July 29, 1977, he was educated in Tarxien, De La Salle College and the University of Malta. He began his studies at the Seminary in 1998 and in 2005 graduated with a degree in theology.

He was ordained that same year and began his work in Paola’s Christ the King parish. In 2008 he was appointed parish priest of Mtarfa’s Santa Luċija parish, then archpriest of Cospicua’s parish and in 2017 parish priest of the Risen Christ parish in Pembroke.