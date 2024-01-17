Zampa Debattista has announced the recent appointment of Brandon Gatt as Partner, effective January 1, 2024. Gatt's 10-year journey within Zampa Debattista aligns seamlessly with the firm's remarkable growth trajectory. His unwavering commitment and dedication have been integral since the beginning, propelling not only his personal development but also playing a pivotal role in the overall success of the firm.

Gatt's expertise has consistently revolved around Value-Added Taxation (VAT), a cornerstone of his proficiency. Being the second Maltese professional to achieve the EU VAT Expert Degree, he demonstrates his skilful navigation of the complexities of VAT, guiding the team through intricate terrains. Managing diverse portfolios including, iGaming, Yachting, Aviation, Financial Services, and FinTech, Gatt exemplifies adaptability and proficiency across a spectrum of sectors. As a lecturer for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) courses, his commitment to knowledge-sharing is evident, particularly in VAT lectures at esteemed institutions.

Gatt significantly contributed to the firm's development, overseeing portfolios, specializing in VAT matters, and shaping the internal culture of the organization. With his new role as Partner, Brandon envisions upholding the legacy of excellence at Zampa Debattista, basing his leadership on principles of empowerment, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence.

‘’We welcome Brandon to our partnership and wish him the best of luck and every success in his new role,” said John Debattista, founding partner at Zampa Debattista.

“This appointment is well-earned and aligns seamlessly with the firm's commitment to fostering a culture of technical excellence and passion in providing expert guidance and facilitating client growth. This year, as Zampa Debattista we celebrate an important milestone, the firm’s 10-year anniversary. The firm envisions further strengthening and investment in our technical, intellectual, and human resources, with Brandon serving as proof of this commitment.’’