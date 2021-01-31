Ian Curmi and Christopher Cardona have been appointed assurance partners at PwC Malta.

Ian Curmi joined the firm in 2007 at the PwC London office while reading for the Associate Chartered Accountancy (ACA) qualification. He also completed a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from the University of Malta and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He spent two years at PwC’s New York office before joining PwC Malta in 2012, where he started specialising in the iGaming sector.

Chris Cardona joined the firm in 2008 after having read for Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) degrees at the University of Malta. He has a special interest in the insurance sector and, over the years, has gained extensive experience in this field, including a short-term secondment to PwC Sydney’s financial services team. He is a certified public accountant and is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.