Ganado Advocates has announced the appointment of Annalise Papa and Nicholas Curmi as new partners of the firm.

Since joining the firm, both have developed specialised knowledge and expertise within their respective areas of practice, which has significantly contributed to the continuous development of the firm’s corporate and capital markets areas.

Papa assists both local and international business clients on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters. She focuses on corporate restructuring and corporate finance projects including mergers, acquisitions, continuations, joint ventures and legal due diligence processes. She also advises local companies on their beneficial ownership reporting obligations and has most recently taken the lead of the firm’s CSP advisory practice.

Unrelenting commitment to the firm and its clients

Curmi heads the firm’s capital markets practice, where he and his team advise clients on securities regulation, structured finance and financial services matters, including private and public offerings of securities and listing on Maltese as well as foreign markets, also assisting listed issuers with their continuing obligations under Malta’s listing rules and EU securities laws. He also regularly advises on the establishment of securitisation structures and can practise law in both Malta and New York.

In welcoming the new partners, Andre’ Zerafa, the law firm’s managing partner, highlighted their strong work ethic and their unrelenting commitment to the firm and its clients. He observed that their achievements are a tribute to all specialist lawyers at the firm who will continue to grow and thrive as younger leaders take a more active role within their respective practice as well as in the leadership of the firm.