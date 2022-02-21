New political party Volt Malta will be running just one candidate in the 2022 general election, it said on Monday as it launched its electoral campaign.

Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia will run for office in the 10th and 11th district as a candidate for the progressive party, which is will run its campaign under the slogan: Ivvota Aħjar. Ivvota Volt [Vote better. Vote Volt.]

The party said it presented the most progressive political vision during Malta’s general election and listed some of the proposals it is advocating: from introducing a €1,100-per-month living wage, equal paid parental leave for both parents of 20 weeks each and 20 weeks to share, and abolishing a tax on tampons.

Volt Malta has also said it opposes plans to tap EU funding for a gas pipeline linking Malta to Italy and wants to develop a business-friendly environment modelled on that of New Zealand.

Mallia said: “It’s about time we start thinking differently about our politics. We have to keep politicians accountable and make sure that all voices are heard and represented in parliament.”