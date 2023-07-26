The next PBS head of news should be selected through an open call, PN MEP candidate Peter Agius has said in a call for more transparency at the public broadcaster.

Agius was reacting to news that Norma Saliba has resigned as head of the TVM newsroom after three years at its helm.

“We can’t have another hand-picked head of news,” Agius said in a statement.

“Norma Saliba's departure from PBS gives Labour the chance to walk the talk on media freedom.”

Agius reminded the government that the new EU Media Freedom Act – which Culture and Media Minister Owen Bonnici has said he welcomes – states that member states should ensure the head of news and board of directors at publicly funded TV stations are transparently selected.

“Now, Bonnici has the chance to walk the talk with the head of news vacancy in PBS,” Agius said.

“If the Minister’s words in Brussels are worth anything, Government should guarantee that the next head of news at PBS is recruited through an open call with fair and transparent criteria, as called by Article 5 in the mentioned EU Media Freedom Law welcomed by Bonnici himself.”

“We simply cannot afford to have another PBS head of news hand-picked by Castille,” he added.

Article 5 of the regulation in question states that ‘The head of management and the members of the governing board of public service media providers shall be appointed through a transparent, open and non-discriminatory procedure and on the basis of transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.’