A new devised theatre performance aims to show children that facing the ‘storm’ of anxiety is not always as scary as it seems.

Produced by the TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme through the Manoel Theatre, The Storm is devised and performed by the TOI TOI Collective, directed by Chiara Hyzler and stars Becky Camilleri, Michela Farrugia, Michaela Fenech and Tina Rizzo.

“The inspiration behind The Storm came from the team,” Hyzler says.

“We quickly landed upon the theme of anxiety, as it resonated with all of us in one way or another. As a teacher, I’m drawn to it, as I’ve noticed an increase in anxiety traits in children’s behaviour."

"We shared our individual stories on the theme and took inspiration from a book about an underworld where everything is flipped upside down and little things are exaggerated. Through the creative process, we developed the concept of a ladder with this underworld as a departing point, playing with objects to shape the characters in the piece.”

The Storm shows a child’s journey through anxiety, exploring the expectations and pressures that children feel as they strive to express themselves.

With the input of Francesca Diacono, an inclusivity coordinator who works with children with anxiety, the team devised main character Georgie’s journey through the underworld and the various energetic, whimsical yet relatable characters she meets along the way.

“TOI TOI are committed to their motto to educate and entertain alongside sustainable development goals, one of which is promoting mental health and well-being,” Kate Fenech Field, TOI TOI learning and participation programme manager, says.

“People can feel isolated or judged if they think speaking about problems is wrong. The pandemic, specifically lockdowns, magnified feelings of isolation or loneliness, which can sometimes lead to anxiety, depression or extreme stress. The TOI TOI Collective have approached the subject of anxiety with sensitivity and, through the magic of theatre, creatively demonstrate how to manage stress when the storm clouds loom.”

The one-off theatre-on-film performance of The Storm will be shown at the Eden Cinemas on Monday, December 5, at 11 am.

Hyzler hopes the PG-rated show will help audience members of any age face their own battle with anxiety.

“Everybody has a storm; everybody suffers from anxiety, although you might not even know it. It’s impossible not to be suffering from anything since we go through life with so many pressures. The sooner we recognise it, then the sooner we can face it. And when we face it, it doesn’t go away forever, but we learn how to cope with it,” she notes.

“Through The Storm, we hope we can help people to face their own personal storm, weather it, learn what it looks like and find a way to move through it, whether that’s through writing poetry, dancing, becoming more organised – whatever works for you. It’s about the anticipation of anxiety and overcoming it on a personal level.”

The Storm is showing at the Eden Cinemas on Monday, December 5, at 11 am. For more information and tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.