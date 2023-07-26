Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and Malta's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Vanessa Frazier on Tuesday inaugurated Malta's new Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Borg said work on this new Permanent Mission has been going on for years. He said having a modern base for Malta was important as the country took its place on the United Nations Security Council.

Borg said the proximity of the new Permanent Mission to the UN headquarters will serve to enhance the effectiveness of the officeholders and diplomats within the Mission.

Frazier meanwhile said the modern Mission was a testament to the important work Malta continued to do in the United Nations.

The legacy that started with Malta’s membership soon after gaining independence will allow the Mission to promote peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights in the Security Council and in the numerous processes within the General Assembly, she said.

Borg was accompanied by the chair of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign and European Affairs Glenn Bedingfield and the Opposition spokesperson for Foreign and European Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami.