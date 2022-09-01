New permanent secretaries have been appointed for the Transport Ministry and the Ministry for the Economy and European funds, the principal permanent secretary announced on Thursday.

Jonathan Vassallo has been appointed permanent secretary for european funds, having previously served in the same ministry as director-general.

Godwin Mifsud is the new permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport. He served as director and then director-general for economic research and policies in the past 12 years.

New Cabinet Secretary

Ryan Spagnol's appointment as Cabinet Secretary was also confirmed. He graduated from the University of Malta with a Master's in Public Policy, and has years of experience in the field of home affairs and national security.

This is the first time in several years that the cabinet secretary is not the principal permanent secretary. Tony Sultana was appointed Principal Permanent Secretary a few months ago when Mario Cutajar retired.

Spagnol, 32, worked at the Office of the Prime Minister as a policy coordinator.

The secretary to the cabinet of ministers is a constitutional role with the holder tasked with coordinating all cabinet work across the government. The government’s Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID) also falls under the cabinet secretary’s responsibilities.