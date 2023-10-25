A new play addressing mental health in Malta is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from November 3 to 5.

Set in Malta in the near future, Nostrum follows 28-year-old budding musician Shawn as he starts consuming Vexatel – a new type of medication that will make him forget his recently deceased girlfriend, Katrina. Throughout this weeks-long process, Shawn meets Steff, an employee working for the company producing Vexatel. As she administers his medication, the two discover an unsavoury truth about Katrina’s demise.

The play explores the events leading up to Shawn’s decision to start the treatment, the secrets Steff is hiding from her patient and how Shawn’s unlikely friendship with Steff alters his view on grief.

NGO Richmond Foundation roped in to ensure that sensitive topics dealt with in an adequate manner

Performed in Maltese and English, Nostrum tackles an array of issues and themes such as mental health, grief and psychological support. In light of this, local mental health NGO Richmond Foundation was roped in to ensure that such sensitive topics are dealt with in an adequate manner.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org. One may also visit the play’s dedicated Facebook event and Instagram page. The performance on November 3 will be followed by a brief panel discussion about the project and its corresponding themes.

Nostrum is being supported by the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and the Farsons Foundation.