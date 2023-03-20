Paramm Paramm: Teatru u Mużika għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin, a new production in Maltese for children aged 5 and over, brings the imaginative world of poet and writer Immanuel Mifsud to life through theatre and music.

Poems from the book Paramm Paramm: Ktieb għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin by Mifsud, are at the heart of the production.

Under the direction of Marta Vella, Mifsud’s work is being adapted for the stage, bringing an engaging and exciting production to fruition catered to children and young people. Mifsud’s poetry is also being scored with original music by musical director Kris Spiteri.

“Paramm Paramm is a collection of poems by Mifsud which we have turned on their head and infused with music to create an exciting spectacle for all the family to enjoy,” says Vella.

Spiteri’s compositions as well as Mifsud’s poetry are being performed by three actor musicians – Phlippa Naudi (from The New Victorians), Annalise Mifsud (actress and pianist of Min Imissu? fame) and Sean Borg (winner of the 45th edition of l-Għanja tal-Poplu).

In this production, the three protagonists will be acting, singing and playing various instruments live.

This theatrical outing promises to spark joy within its young audiences with its illustrative rhymes, captivating melodies and imaginative visuals.

Paramm Paramm: Teatru u Mużika għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin will be performed at Theatre Next Door from March 31 till April 2. Tickets can be booked from tnd.com.mt. Paramm Paramm is an Udjenza production, supported by Arts Council Malta as well as APS Bank with the participation of Aġenzija Nazzjonali tal-Litteriżmu and Klabb Kotba Maltin. For more information visit udjenza.com.