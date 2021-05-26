A public area in Żejtun has been embellished with a newly installed playground, improved garden and fencing.

The regeneration of Mikiel Anton Vassalli square, which cost around €120,000, was led by the town’s local council with €25,000 in co-financing from SportMalta.

Apart from regenerating the garden and installing playground equipment that is accessible by people with a disability, the project also involved the laying of rubber flooring and fencing.

Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima said SportMalta was in the process of assessing various sites around Malta and Gozo that could be transformed into recreational spots for families to make use of.

Żejtun mayor Doris Abela said she was delighted that the playground would be accessible by all, noting that playground equipment accessible by people with a disability had been provided by the South-East Regional Committee of local councils.

SportMalta chairman Luciano Busuttil said the project was proof of the synergy that existed between local councils and the state-run entity. A run-down area would now be used by children to play in a clean and safe environment, he said.