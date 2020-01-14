An expected Cabinet reshuffle is on hold until Prime Minister Robert Abela can convince defeated leadership rival Chris Fearne to stay on.

Sources said Deputy Prime Minister Fearne had intimated his intention not to stay on as a Cabinet minister after having lost the Labour leadership race on Saturday.

Dr Abela was officially sworn in on Monday.

Sources said that shortly after the swearing in, the new Prime Minister had immediately met with Mr Fearne to discuss his future.

Chris Fearne arrives at Castille on Tuesday morning, amid speculation over his political future. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“The prime minister wants Chris Fearne to stay on and efforts are being made to convince him to stay on in Cabinet,” a senior government source said.

On Tuesday morning, the health minister was the first Cabinet member to meet with Dr Abela.

On his way in, Mr Fearne told reporters that his future in Cabinet was the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

As he left, he told reporters that he respected the decision of the Labour party, who elected Dr Abela as leader.

A bruised Chris Fearne poses alongside parliamentary and party colleagues in a group photo at Castille.

Mr Fearne was among the parliamentary group who met in Castille on Monday after Dr Abela was sworn in as prime minister.

Sources say Mr Fearne appeared dejected, left the room and had to be called back in for a group photo.