In his first address to the nation just hours after taking his oath of office as Prime Minister, Robert Abela promised that his government will deliver national unity, stability and peace of mind “because this is what people want”.

“People want peace of mind and stability and this is what we will deliver. People want national unity because this always made us stronger. Let us find common ground so that together we can move forward,” he said, echoing his leadership slogan.

Dr Abela said the government will continue implementing its 2017 electoral manifesto to continue improving people’s lives through social justice and social mobility and ensure that the country’s wealth reaches more people.

He said it was his privilege to serve and ensure that the country keeps moving forward to create more wealth and register more successes.

“I am in politics to help people and this is what I will keep doing. Together we will keep working for the benefit of the country,” he said.