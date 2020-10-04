Drafting the election manifesto, setting up new fora to reach out to the economic sector, attracting new blood and reconciling the party were among the priorities outlined on Sunday by the newly-elected Nationalist Party leader.

Bernard Grech announced his first decisions in a brief televised address on the party's media in which he insisted that his mission from now on was to provide the electorate with a credible alternative to the Labour government.

“I don’t want a party resigned to defeat but one which believes it can win on its own steam,” Delia said.

“The PN urgently needs to stand up on its feet to offer the people a real alternative,” he added.

He again emphasised the need for unity, saying he will be meeting outgoing leader Adrian Delia on Monday to discuss the latter’s role in the new shadow cabinet.

Grech also thanked MP Ivan Bartolo for offering to give up his parliamentary seat so that he could be co-opted to parliament. He added that the executive committee will meet on Monday to formalise his nomination.

Party media

Grech announced the setting up of an editorial board to strengthen the party media and ensure its message is conveyed in the best manner possible.

Talent hub and new blood

The new PN leader also said a "talent hub" will be set up to attract people from all walks of life to the party. Efforts will be made to present a fresh group of candidates for the next general election. The PN’s branch AŻAD will have a crucial role in this.

Economy forum

Grech announced the setting up of a new forum focusing on the economy, tourism and finance. Apart from the shadow ministers, this will include stakeholders from the respective sectors for an objective assessment of the current situation before putting forward proposals.

Migration

On migration, Grech said his intention is to organise a national conference on population and migration growth bringing all stakeholders together. “We must evaluate the current situation and concerns before coming up with proposals,” he remarked.

Parliamentary group

In his address, he said he will meet all PN MPS informally on Sunday to start drafting the agenda on decisions in the pipeline. The group will meet formally for the first time under his leadership in the coming days.

COVID-19

Grech said he will be seeking greater collaboration between the health and education shadow ministers for a more coordinated approach in the fight against COVID-19.

Political responsibility over the manner in which the pandemic is being handled with regards to elderly people had to be handled. Malta currently has the highest mortality rate in the EU.

Manifesto

In his address, Grech said he will seek the backing to the executive committee to appoint someone to draft the party's manifesto for the general election.

Gender Balance

The PN leader will also be lobbying with the government to implement the gender balance mechanism with immediate effect to ensure higher female representation in parliament.

He added he will also be floating his proposal within party structures to ensure that,as from the next legislature, there will be a mechanism to guarantee that the leader of the party or the deputy will be a woman.

Party finances

While announcing a telethon on the party media on October 11, Grech said he will be requesting a comprehensive report on the state of the PN’s finances.

He indicated he will be making proposals in parliament on reforms to the law on party financing to introduce more safeguards to prevent parties from falling prey to big business.