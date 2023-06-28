A new pocket money app has been launched in a bid to encourage children to save and work towards setting financial goals.

Karus was created by university student Daniel Attard and was the winning entry of a competition held by ĠEMMA, the state entity tasked with promoting financial literacy in the county.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Attard was formally presented with his award by Family Minister Michael Falzon, with Karus being officially launched during the event.

Attard said he had conceived the app as a tool to help both parents and children learn the value of money and provide children with a tangible way of tracking their savings progression.

He explained that the app works by allowing parents to create tasks for their children to complete, such as cleaning their room or washing the dishes, which once completed earn the children points which are then converted into their pocket money.

Attard added that the app also allows children to set a financial goal, such as buying a new bicycle for example, toward which they can put their pocket money in order to teach them the value of saving and working towards a particular goal.

The tasks, Attard said, can also serve to give children a sense of the value of their work, adding that tasks must be confirmed by both a parent and a child in order to count as completed.

ĠEMMA project manager Petra Ellul Mercer said that the competition emerged as a collaboration with the Department of artificial intelligence at the University of Malta which encourages students to think creatively on how they can create something targeting a particular demographic to help them better manage their money.

Attard’s prize was the development of a prototype for his app and a cash reward of €3,000.

Falzon said that learning financial literacy is an important skill to have at a young age and while time may seem abundant now, it’s also important to think of the future.

“There is no limit to your dreams but it’s important to remember that your means to reach them may be limited,” he told the children present at the event.

“In life one thing tends to lead to another so it’s important to learn how to make good choices, lest you end up suffering the consequences of bad decisions.”

Awards were also handed out to students of San Ġorg Preca primary school and St Thomas Moore secondary school, who won a creative competition about future planning and money management.

Students from schools across Malta were tasked with coming up with ideas on how they can manage their money creatively and apply these methods to their communities, with their findings having to be presented in a ten-minute video.