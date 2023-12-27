Being a Managed Service Provider (MSP) is about much more than offering solutions and services. It involves providing guidance, fostering a deep understanding of the ever-evolving digital landscape, and helping businesses make informed decisions based on sound advice and knowledge.

Considering this commitment, BMIT has recently launched "Hybrid Horizons," a podcast that serves not only to occasionally showcase the company's latest offerings but, more importantly, to extend the conversation to topics of significant interest to businesses and technology professionals.

Why "Hybrid Horizons"? Technology is more than mere toolsets; it calls for an ongoing dialogue. "Hybrid Horizons" provides practical insights, explains complexities, and addresses subjects typically reserved for conferences or specialised events. We cover topics on Cloud, hybrid IT, cybersecurity and more.

The podcast will feature experts from BMIT, but our aim is to highlight both local and international experts who can offer unique perspectives on various topics within their field. From grasping the basics to navigating the latest threats, we will engage with experts from global vendors like Microsoft and Veeam, among others.

The aim is to focus on actionable steps, proactive defence strategies, and adapting to the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Here's a preview of the first episodes:

Episode 1: Cybersecurity Awareness

Explore the essentials of cybersecurity awareness, delving into practical steps to secure your digital presence. Ivan Galea from BMIT discusses the evolution of cyber threats, including DDoS attacks, phishing, and ransomware.

Episode 2: Decrypting Microsoft's Latest Security Report

Gain a practical breakdown of Microsoft's latest security report, featuring insights and strategies derived from industry analysis by Microsoft's security specialist, Nikola Begovic.

Episode 3: Quantum Cybersecurity

We sit down with Professor Andre Xuereb to discuss the impact of quantum computing on cybersecurity, changes in our encryption approaches, and the role of the EU-funded PRISM project in creating secure communication channels.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and rest assured that each episode is designed to be no longer than 30 minutes, making it perfect for your morning commute!

We hope you find "Hybrid Horizons" both engaging and enlightening!