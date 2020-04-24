The size of fuel stations in protected Outside Development Zone areas has been cut by two-thirds in a revised policy that was several years in the making.

Meanwhile, no new facilities will be given the green light, unless they are the result of a relocation.

The new fuel stations policy announced on Friday repeals the 2015 Fuel Service Stations Policy and follows consultation with various stakeholders.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the revised document, which the planning, and environment and resources authorities had worked on during the past couple of months, addresses environmental concerns and includes significant changes.

Ten key changes:

1. Capping in the overall number of fuel stations.

2. Only relocation of an existing fuel station will be considered.

3. An existing fuel station must be creating a negative impact on the built environment to be considered for relocation.

4. Extensions of existing fuel stations located partially or fully in ODZ areas will not be accepted.

5. ODZ sites on agricultural, isolated, or sporadic land will not be considered under any circumstance, even if covered by a valid development permit or committed pre-1967.

6. Maximum size of fuel station in ODZ has been reduced from 3,000m² to 1,000m², including amenities.

7. The height of any new fuel station cannot exceed seven metres.

8. ODZ sites in the close vicinity of industrial areas, SME areas, and Areas of Containment, have been removed from acceptable locations. All Open Storage Areas have been removed.

9. A buffer zone is being reintroduced between a proposed fuel station and vulnerable receptors. Relocations within 500m of an existing fuel station will not be considered.

10. The new policy will apply to all pending fuel station applications.

File photo: Times of Malta

Policy welcomed by activists

The new policy has long been pending, sparking protests from NGOs, who argued that other contested applications were given the green light in the process.

On Friday, activist NGO Moviment Graffitti welcomed the revised document.

“The new policy, although not perfect, is a huge improvement over the 2015 policy which allowed 3,000m² fuel stations and commercial facilities on ODZ land,” it said in a statement.

Although it took two years and five months for the government to review the policy, the NGO applauded the move and looked forward to the revision of other highly problematic policies, such as those concerning rural areas and height limitations.

The long battle for the review of the fuel stations policy was further proof that pressure from the public worked, it said.

“Meaningful change can only happen if people organise themselves and demand an overhaul of those policies and practices that degrade our environment and quality of life.”

'Foundations for better planning' - Aaron Farrugia

Farrugia said on Friday that the government was “laying the foundations for better planning”, taking onboard both the planning sector and environmental considerations.

“The revised policy sets a capping on the number of fuel stations, as well as stricter limits on relocations. It considers the wellbeing of our residential communities, as well as the environment.

“I believe the country spent too much time discussing this policy when the topic which should have been high on our agenda is the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles in the next two decades in order to go electric,” the minister added.

For Martin Saliba, chairperson of the PA’s executive council, the revised policy had achieved the right balance: “We feel that this policy is limiting the take-up of land use for future fuel service stations only for genuine cases, where their current location has resulted in them being an injury or safety concern to the amenity.”

Meanwhile, acting CEO Michelle Piccinino said that a significant number of changes that were proposed by ERA were taken on board in the final document.

